Garden Preps & Kitchen Treats 😋🤩🐶

I’ve begun the task of moving my upper terrace raised garden bed to the lower terrace. It’s going to take a while but will be worth it in the end. 👌🏾I’ve also been busy in the kitchen making almond milk, Japanese hamburger steak, and blueberry muffins! 😋
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll