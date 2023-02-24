Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3005b - Soros Is Targeted, When [HRC] Lost, They All Lost, Counterinsurgency
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3005b - Feb 23, 2023

Soros Is Targeted, When [HRC] Lost, They All Lost, CounterinsurgencyThe [DS] has been waging an insurgency at we the people. They lost as soon as [HRC] lost the election. Trump had access to everything. The way to stop an insurgency is with a counterinsurgency and this take time. The people need to see the truth and the people need to know the system and who the criminals are. Once the people are awake the military will work with the people to take back the country. Soros is targeted and many others are.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

