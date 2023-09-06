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Barack Obama's Ex-Boyfriend Admits He Was 'Prime Suspect' in Gay Serial Killer Case
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1038 views • September 06, 2023

In the early 2000s, there was a string of execution style murders in a large Midwestern city. The cases were never “solved.”

At the time, the media reported that the police had no suspects and the victims were all gay black men. They were mostly middle-class professionals, some of them with a wife and children at home.

The victims had one other thing in common. They were all members of the same social circle. A social circle that included a young fast-rising political star.

In reality, the police did have a suspect. The problem for them was, the suspect was the fast-rising young political star. The young politician had very powerful people behind him who were clearing the path for him to run for the highest office in the land.

The politician was never charged, let alone questioned by police. And the media chose to never speak about it again.

If the mainstream media aren’t going to do their job and report on the news, we are going to have to do it for them.

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barack obamaobamawikileakslarry sinclairelite pedophilesobama gaylarry sinclair interviewobama serial killerobama secretsobama murdersjeremiah wrights trinity church
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