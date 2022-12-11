Ukraine STAGED war 'Tell': Reporter calls it "A FULL SCARE invasion"

Propaganda SPECIALIST calls Russian move, a "FULL SCARE INVASION"

"See 8 second mark in the cbc propaganda news video... for the exact quote, "full scare invasion". The whole POINT of the "staged war" is to make people AFRAID... so that they listen more CLOSELY to the "instructions"... of their deep state leaders... and follow orders EXACTLY... lest something "bad" happen to them. UNDERSTAND?" (- from Our February 24, 2022 Blog)

Notice how at the 2 minute mark in the video clip - the DECLARED goal is to stop PUTIN... NOT to stop the War. Because the deep state 'STAGED' this war, to do a "REGIME change" in Russia - so that the deep state OWN and OPERATE Russia, a VERY Christian nation. The deep state are the opposite of Christian - and want to BLOT OUT this Christian stronghold. They WILL not succeed! Because WE are protecting Russia - with Our ARMY of Holy Angels. THAT is why this "STAGED war" - staged for REGIME change in Russia, has not seen the fall of Putin. Zelensky has been using 'his OWN black ops' to MURDER countless russian immigrants in the Ukraine, AND to murder his own PEOPLE!... for several years now. Putin is INTERVENING to put an END to this GENOCIDE. END of story! Zelensky loses. The russian civilians in the Ukraine are NOT blotted out by the MURDERING president of the ukraine. PERIOD!

