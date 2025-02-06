BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🤝 The Role Of Conflicts In Board Meetings: Turning Disagreements Into Growth! 🔥
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
Follow
3 months ago

💡 How should a board meeting be structured?


💬 What if conflicts arise?


🤔 How do you manage disagreements effectively?


👨🤝Martin Rowinski CEO of Boardsi, a firm that connects executives with Boards of Directors and Advisors explains that Conflict in board meetings is inevitable—and that’s not a bad thing!


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/ywven75v


🚀 Here’s why conflict can be valuable:


🔹 It sparks innovation & better decision-making 💡

🔹 It challenges outdated perspectives 🔄

🔹 It strengthens teamwork & collaboration 🤝


✨ The key to managing conflict effectively?


🔑 Ensure every board member—regardless of background—aligns with your company’s mission, vision, and values. When everyone is on the same page, disagreements become constructive rather than destructive.


🚀 Great boards embrace conflict, channel it wisely, and drive success!


💬 How does your board handle conflicts? Drop your thoughts below! ⬇️👇

Keywords
leadershipentrepreneurshipconflict management
