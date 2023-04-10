The more Prophet Benjamin shares the more one hates him!





Hello, welcome! On April 5th, 2018, a messenger delivered the following message of God to end-time Prophet of the last days, Benjamin Cousijnsen, which I’d like to share with you.

Shalom! I, Hetrick, greet you in the almighty Name of Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ.

Romans 10, verse 15 And how will they preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the Good News of peace, who bring glad tidings of good things!”

And Romans 10, verse 17 So faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

Verily, see the unconditional love and the compassion and the many warnings from God that the messenger angels were allowed to share so far!

If Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ, would not love you, then He wouldn’t have worked so hard to forward so many thousands of messages through His Prophet of the last days, Benjamin Cousijnsen.

Verily, the more Prophet Benjamin shares, on behalf of Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ, the more satan hates him.

For he doesn’t want people to hear and believe God’s messages, so that they are in ignorance!

Galatians 5, verse 16 But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you won’t fulfill the lust of the flesh.

But if you are more in the spirit than in the flesh, then you know that the messages are true.

Don’t stray, but discern! Some listen better to those who are in the flesh than to that which the Spirit of God is saying through the messages that Prophet Benjamin has been sharing since 2012.

Revelation 22, verse 6 He said to me, “These words are faithful and true. The Lord God of the spirits of the Prophets sent his angel to show to his bondservants the things which must happen soon”.

Verily!

Don’t be surprised that satan wants to keep you deaf and blind so that you become an instrument of him, satan, and fight against the Spirit of God, and destroy God’s works because you walk in the flesh. Satan hates Prophet Benjamin and Prophetess Theresa because of the preaching of the full truth! That is why they hate the Two Witnesses.

Ruacha, Yeshu, Shalom! spoke Hetrick, and disappeared.

And also I say to you, Ruacha, Yeshu, Shalom!

