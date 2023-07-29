Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The defeat of another column of Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction
channel image
The Prisoner
8661 Subscribers
Shop now
185 views
Published Yesterday

The "Bradley" in front first gets hit in dynamic protection, but remains on the move, but then all three vehicles take turns being blown up by mines, and one is torn to pieces from the hit

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
defeatcolumn of ukrainian infantry fighting vehicleszaporozhye direction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket