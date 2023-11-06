Create New Account
EVIL of ISRAEL is Revealed (Is Real) on IsraEL tV - Psychological Torture/Torment of Palestinian Civilians as Showcased while Presenters Laughed & Mocked the Men
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

On Israel TV the psychological torture of Palestinian civilians as showcased while the presenters laughed and mocked the men:

◾️Scores of Palestinian civilians are laying on the ground, blindfolded and with their hands tied while a childs song is played on repeat for 8 hours according to the news channel. The presenters argue that those are "Hamas terrorists" when in fact are not militants but neighbours of the occupied territories of the West bank.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

