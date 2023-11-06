EVIL of ISRAEL is Revealed (Is Real) on IsraEL tV - Psychological Torture/Torment of Palestinian Civilians as Showcased while Presenters Laughed & Mocked the Men

On Israel TV the psychological torture of Palestinian civilians as showcased while the presenters laughed and mocked the men:
◾️Scores of Palestinian civilians are laying on the ground, blindfolded and with their hands tied while a childs song is played on repeat for 8 hours according to the news channel. The presenters argue that those are "Hamas terrorists" when in fact are not militants but neighbours of the occupied territories of the West bank.
