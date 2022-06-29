How Obama Began America’s DARK Transformation | PART 1

In May of 2008, Michelle Obama made a now infamous statement while campaigning in Puerto Rico for her husband, Barack.

Her words, Glenn says, caused Michelle to be pulled from the campaign trail. Why? Perhaps because her statement exposed the Obama’s exact goal: To force the American people to make ‘sacrifices’ that would fundamentally alter our nation — its history, traditions, and principles — forever.

In part 1 of his expose, Glenn revisits Michelle’s speech and demonstrates how her words have come true today. And the ‘sacrifices’ we’re facing now, thanks to our ever-growing, far-left government, could continue to get worse…

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