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Russia has reportedly supplied Iran with the advanced S‑500 Prometheus air defence system — a move prompting NATO to call an emergency meeting
Over 36 hours, six Russian Antonov cargo flights delivered the components to Tehran. The S‑500, designed to counter US stealth aircraft like the F‑35 and F‑22, boasts a 600‑kilometre range and Mach 9 interceptors. Its deployment in Iran could cover the country’s entire airspace and potentially shift the regional military balance.
Reports also suggest Russian personnel may be present at S‑500 sites, while US strike operations have reportedly been paused for reassessment. This development marks a significant challenge to American air dominance and signals a bold stance from Moscow.
Paradigm Shift
Source @Invictus Lex
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