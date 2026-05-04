Passive & Residual Income WHILE YoU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid the New Smoking & Sitting: Not Earthing Regularly

Original Title: Why Not Earthing Regularly is the NEW Smoking, Sitting, Being Lonely, & Being Indoors

Video going over how not letting your bare skin touch the earth on a daily basis is just as harmful as smoking, sitting, being lonely, & being indoors by "The Earthing Doctor," Danny Tseng.

To be able to control your schedule so you can Earth more & be outside more to gain a free source of free electrons by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





Learn about earthing at any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies





Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies





To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states

by

https://ContactBioSolutions.com





Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE"

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse