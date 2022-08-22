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Gravitas: 100 tonnes of dead fish pulled out of Europe's Oder river
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Aug 17, 2022

Thousands of fish have mysteriously died in Europe's Oder River. Over 100 tonnes of dead fish have been pulled out so far. Germany has banned bathing, fishing in the river. Poland says it is possible that Oder could have been poisoned. Palki Sharma tells you more #Gravitas #Europe #OderRiver About Channel: WION The World is One News, examines global issues with in-depth analysis. We provide much more than the news of the day. Our aim to empower people to explore their world. With our Global headquarters in New Delhi, we bring you news on the hour, by the hour. We deliver information that is not biased. We are journalists who are neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and we stand for a globalised united world. So for us the World is truly One. Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults. Subscribe to our channel at https://goo.gl/JfY3NI Check out our website: http://www.wionews.com Connect with us on our social media handles: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WIONews Twitter: https://twitter.com/WIONews Follow us on Google News for latest updates Zee News:- https://bit.ly/2Ac5G60 Zee Bussiness:- https://bit.ly/36vI2xa DNA India:- https://bit.ly/2ZDuLRY WION: https://bit.ly/3gnDb5J Zee News Apps : https://bit.ly/ZeeNewsAppsShow less

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foodeuropegermanypolanddead fishwiongravitas100 tonnespulled outoder river
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