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DOCTORS DEAD AFTER COVID JAB -- WAIT TILL YOU HEAR THIS DUDE.
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4075 views • April 04, 2021
Listen to this Covidiot doctor say that one of them "did the right thing" in getting the jab because he has other issues that would have been hard to overcome IF he was to get Covid. WHAT? I would say he had issues that made it hard to overcome the jab dude! Holy crap. We are sooooo screwed. Bring him back and ask him if he did the right thing. Oh wait. You can't HE'S DEAD. This dude needs to get his jab and shut up. 3 dead docs and he is clueless.
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