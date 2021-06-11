Knowledge You Need To Know

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90 views • June 11, 2021
Here is a look at vaccines and what they are doing to all of us. If you wish to know more do some of your own research. I found a lot of this at Banned.video.com check it out.
The world is not so easy and is not what we think that is my opinion.
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Gypsy Guitar created by Ilya Truhanov
(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song You Can't Stop Me created byRocknStock
(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
The world is not so easy and is not what we think that is my opinion.
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Fair Use Act Disclaimer This site is for educational purposes only. Fair Use Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Fair Use Definition Fair use is a doctrine in United States copyright law that allows limited use of copyrighted material without requiring permission from the rights holders, such as commentary, criticism, news reporting, research, teaching or scholarship. It provides for the legal, non-licensed citation or incorporation of copyrighted material in another author’s work under a four-factor balancing test.
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song Gypsy Guitar created by Ilya Truhanov
(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song You Can't Stop Me created byRocknStock
(hereinafter: the "Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting societies.
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