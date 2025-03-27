The Hidden War: Military Insiders Expose the Truth | Global Defense War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hidden war is already underway—and the military is leading the charge. In this explosive premiere episode of Global Defense War, host John Michael Chambers is joined by elite military insiders—including Special Forces veterans, intelligence experts, and wartime correspondents—to expose the truth behind the global cabal’s takeover. From election rigging and deep state corruption to Trump’s wartime executive orders, this panel pulls back the curtain on the clandestine battle for humanity’s future.
