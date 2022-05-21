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BOE Appoints Keith Hayashi as Superintendent in Spite of Angry Parents
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20 views • May 21, 2022
On May 19, 2022 many parents gave testimony in opposition to the appointment of Keith Hayashi as the Superintendent of the Hawaii Department of Education.
Unmask Our Keiki
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Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
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Ryan Luther
Instagram: @sawdude_79
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Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Unmask Our Keiki
http://UnmaskOurKeiki.org
Jessica Priya
Instagram: @my_hilife_eyes
[email protected]
Ryan Luther
Instagram: @sawdude_79
[email protected]
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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