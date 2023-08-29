Create New Account
MAUI D.E.W: EVIDENCE OF DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON? JUDGE FOR YOURSELF.. https://www.bitchute.com/video/FmHML92Ju6OB/
Self-Government
Published 16 hours ago

EP 4514: Let’s Have an Honest Conversation About Current Events the Media & Government Won’t Discuss | Randy Taylor Joins Doug Hagmann AUGUST 29, 2023

https://www.hagmannpi.com/ep-4514-lets-have-an-honest-conversation-about-current-events-the-media-government-wont-discuss-randy-taylor-joins-doug-hagmann/


Emergency Maui County Council Meeting Highlights: Lahaina Fires – Community Outcry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpFnb6BHJuY   
 

direct energy weaponemergency maui county council meeting highlightshagmann repormaui the coverup

