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Chile on the Verge of Total Marxist Takeover
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222 views • August 30, 2021
Almost two years after widespread protests first engulfed Chile, Marxists are poised to rewrite the nation’s constitution and also take the presidency in the upcoming 2021 general election. Latin American expert on communism Dr. Carlos Casanova shares his insights and analysis of both Chile’s current constitutional convention and upcoming presidential election. The similarities between what is happening in Chile and the United States are striking, providing a preview of how communists and globalists engineer the takedown of a free and prosperous republic.
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