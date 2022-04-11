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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - "God Save Us!!!" - World Governments Are Murdering People
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226 views • April 11, 2022
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joined us in an emotional address to urge global citizens to take a lawful stand against their governments and health authorities who are clearly pushing a global depopulation agenda, aimed as mass-murdering their citizens.
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