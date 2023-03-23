EPOCH TV | CDC Bought Phone Data of 55 MILLION Americans to Monitor Lockdown Adherence

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman BalmakovCDC Bought Phone Data of 55 MILLION Americans to Monitor Lockdown AdherenceAccording to government contracts from The Epoch Times, the CDC has been using taxpayer money to purchase millions of Americans' cell phones #TrackingData, to monitor their compliance with government lockdowns.

These documents show that the CDC paid over $600,000 to two separate companies to gain access to the location data of at least 55 million #CellphoneUsers.

https://ept.ms/WatchingU





