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Demonstration in Union Square Park, New York
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48 views • November 24, 2020
Almost 300 people gathered in Union Square Park on November 22, 2020 to protest lockdowns, masks and the possibility of mandatory vaccines. While huge crowds in Berlin, London many European countries have made their concernes heard, America and especially New York has been shockingly docile. Another such demonstration is scheduled for Sunday, November 29 also at Union Square Park at 14th Street. If you believe that something just does not feel right, you are not alone. Join in and let your voice be heard.
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