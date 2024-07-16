BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Assassination Attempt
Know Truth Love Christ
Know Truth Love Christ
153 views • 9 months ago

On a Saturday evening of July 13th, 2024 a bullet grazes the head of Donald J. Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.


The rooftop shooter, reported as Thomas Matthew Crooks is a 20-year old with a unique past, including being in a Blackrock (Hedgefund) commercial.


Sources: 


DEMOCRATS WANT TRUMP DEAD ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP!!!!


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66933f2cf29d3ae2ede22c6d


Trump Shot In Head, MSM Downplays Severity, Civil War Is Coming… 


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669321a7f4762e16faadfe35


More info:


Trump Says Last Millisecond Head Tilt to Read Chart on Illegal Immigration Stats Saved His Life (Slow-Motion Video) 


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/trump-says-last-millisecond-head-tilt-saved-his


WATCH: Biden Issued Veiled Threat One Week Before Trump Assassination Attempt in Stephanopoulos Interview, Implied Something Ominous Was About to Befall Trump 


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/watch-biden-issued-veiled-threat-one-week-before


EXPOSED: THE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT! - Was The CIA Involved? - Why Did Snipers Stand Down?


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=66943745c247dbdab76ebf3c


Desperate Deep State Will Try To Assassinate Trump Again, Alex Jones Is Tomorrow's News Today! 


https://www.banned.video/watch?id=669468a2c2f65f8dfa0dc307

