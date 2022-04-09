© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Health and Wellness Interviews - Dr Richard Presser
Follow
1
Share
Report
46 views • April 09, 2022
Join Lisa Thomas and Dr. Richard Presser as they discuss DPE - how it utilizes the energies of the Earth, the Sun and the Cosmos to trigger dramatic change in everything from plant growth rates and crop yield to the surrounding weather.
To obtain more information or purchase the DPE, or Nano Soma,
visit https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute/?aff_id=6029
Interact with Dr. Presser on Telegram at https://t.me/+DZkysvGdzTk0Yzlh
To obtain more information or purchase the DPE, or Nano Soma,
visit https://magicdichol.com/store/distribute/?aff_id=6029
Interact with Dr. Presser on Telegram at https://t.me/+DZkysvGdzTk0Yzlh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.