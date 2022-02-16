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THE NANO PATCH (PART 1)
RightlyDividing
RightlyDividing
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58 views • February 16, 2022
References:
Controlled Offensive Weaponry - https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500730002-1.pdf
“Painless Flu needlecraft” - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)30575-5/fulltext?elsca1=tlpr
Microneedles: A New Generation Needlecraft Delivery System - https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Priyal-Bagwe/publication/350980294_Microneedles_A_New_Generation_Vaccine_Delivery_System/links/607f2752907dcf667bb10967/Microneedles-A-New-Generation-Vaccine-Delivery-System.pdf
cGAMP/Saponin Adjuvant Combination Improves Protective Response to Influenza Needlecraft by Microneedle Patch in an Aged Mouse Model - https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.583251/full
“Painless Needlecraft” - https://www.myupchar.com/en/childcare/tikakaran-chart-in-hindi/painless-vaccine
Invisible Ink Could Reveal whether Kids Have Been Vaccinated - https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
Microneedle array delivered recombinant CRNAvirus needlecraft: Immunogenicity and rapid translational development - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352396420301183
US Army Creates Single Needlecraft Against All Cooff & SARS Variants, Researchers Say - https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2021/12/us-army-creates-single-vaccine-effective-against-all-covid-sars-variants/360089/
Nanopatch for Effective, Pain-Free Needlecraft Delivery: Interview with David Hoey, CEO of Vaxxas - https://www.medgadget.com/2019/01/nanopatch-for-effective-pain-free-vaccine-delivery-interview-with-david-hoey-ceo-of-vaxxas.html
Is the Nanopatch the Future of needlecraft? - https://www.passporthealthusa.com/2017/06/is-the-nanopatch-the-future-of-vaccines/
THE FUTURE OF Needlecraft IS NEEDLE-FREE THANKS TO “NANOPATCH” BY VAXXAS - https://www.romareng.com.au/nanopatch-by-vaxxas/
Anthony Patch video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpvKeidVsZY
Vaxxas News - https://www.vaxxas.com/news/
End-user acceptability study of the nanopatch™; a microarray patch (MAP) for child immunization in low and middle-income countries - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331822905_End-user_acceptability_study_of_the_nanopatch_a_microarray_patch_MAP_for_child_immunization_in_low_and_middle-income_countries
Safety, acceptability, and tolerability of uncoated and excipient-coated high-density silicon micro-projection array patches in human subjects - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29074201/
Less is more! Nanopatch is 100 times better than needle and syringe - https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2010/04/less-more-nanopatch-100-times-better-needle-and-syringe
Ion Channel Drug Discovery and Research: The Automated Nano-Patch- ClampO Technology - https://www.ingentaconnect.com/content/ben/cddt/2004/00000001/00000001/art00010
Nanopatch-Targeted Skin Vaccination against West Nile Virus and Chikungunya Virus in Mice - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/smll.201000331
Keywords
nanotranshumanpatch
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