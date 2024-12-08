CNN BANS PRO-TRUMP COMMENTATOR 📟 FOR BEEPER JOKE AIMED AT MUSLIM JOURNALIST MEHDI HASAN

CNN has banned a conservative pundit from ever appearing on the network again after he made a joke to a progressive Muslim journalist during a terse exchange on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”





It began when guest panelist Ryan Girdusky said that fellow guest Mehdi Hasan had frequently been called an antisemite, which Hasan acknowledged, saying he was “used to it” as a vocal supporter of Palestinians.





Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/10/29/media/cnn-bans-ryan-girdusky-for-beeper-remark-aimed-at-mehdi-hasan/





