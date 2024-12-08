CNN BANS PRO-TRUMP COMMENTATOR 📟 FOR BEEPER JOKE AIMED AT MUSLIM JOURNALIST MEHDI HASAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN has banned a conservative pundit from ever appearing on the network again after he made a joke to a progressive Muslim journalist during a terse exchange on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
It began when guest panelist Ryan Girdusky said that fellow guest Mehdi Hasan had frequently been called an antisemite, which Hasan acknowledged, saying he was “used to it” as a vocal supporter of Palestinians.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/10/29/media/cnn-bans-ryan-girdusky-for-beeper-remark-aimed-at-mehdi-hasan/
