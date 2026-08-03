Global Chip Race, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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The race to develop advanced AI chips is becoming one of the most closely watched technology stories in the world. As demand for computing power grows, competition over semiconductor manufacturing, supply chains, and innovation continues to intensify. What could this mean for the future of AI, global markets, and technological leadership? Watch the latest interview for a deeper discussion on the trends, challenges, and perspectives shaping this rapidly evolving landscape.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #Semiconductors #FutureTech
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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