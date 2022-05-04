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[Streamed live on May 4, 2022] CuttingEdge: Mound Builders - Star Forts of the Rephaim
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33 views • May 09, 2022
5/4/2022 Wednesday 8amEST/7CST Live
Mound Builders: Star Forts of the Rephaim
W/ Brian Reece
Powerful fortifications or ancient power stations?
These Star Forts have been built throughout the circle of the earth & in conjunction with their similar shapes and forms can be found usually built atop of so-called hallowed ground. Begs the question what were the ancient structures significance and who built them?

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