Jordanian MP, addresses parliament demanding action over Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Palm Sunday - MP Nabil Al-Shishani

Jordanian MP Nabil Al-Shishani addresses parliament, demanding action over Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Palm Sunday.

"God will hold you accountable, and then history will, if you fall short in your duty toward Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He calls on the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf to unilaterally declare the mosque open and invite Muslims to pray, and demands parliament dedicate a full session to defending Jordan's custodianship.

"Condemnation and denunciation are not enough. Strong measures are necessary to rein in this arrogant enemy."