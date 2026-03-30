Jordanian MP, addresses parliament demanding action over Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Palm Sunday - MP Nabil Al-Shishani

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Jordanian MP Nabil Al-Shishani addresses parliament, demanding action over Israel's closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Palm Sunday.
"God will hold you accountable, and then history will, if you fall short in your duty toward Al-Aqsa Mosque."
He calls on the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf to unilaterally declare the mosque open and invite Muslims to pray, and demands parliament dedicate a full session to defending Jordan's custodianship.
"Condemnation and denunciation are not enough. Strong measures are necessary to rein in this arrogant enemy."