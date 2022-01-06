© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to use TickleTrain
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • January 06, 2022
Get started here and learn how to use TickleTrain's three main features: converting emails into tasks, delegating and collaborating with others and email follow-up.
- 00:15 Email SMTP/IMAP setup
- 00:46 Turn emails into tasks
- 01:26 Task reminder overview and adding comments
- 02:14 Delegate a task and collaborating
- 03:17 Marking a delegated task complete and reactivating
- 03:42 Automated email follow-up
- 04:03 Tickle email settings and options
- 06:28 Task Tickles and Follow-up Tickle differences and email address
- 07:20 Convert an email into a task by replying to an email
- 07:35 Using an email client other than GMAIL
- 07:55 Delegating a task to someone else when replying to an email
- 08:17 Creating a task by composing a new email
- 08:35 Delegating a task by composing a new email
- 08:49 Create a task by replying to an email and including file attachments
- 09:18 Campaign page overview and options
- 10:24 Setting up your signature and adding additional email accounts
- 10:35 Gmail extension tools and options
- 00:15 Email SMTP/IMAP setup
- 00:46 Turn emails into tasks
- 01:26 Task reminder overview and adding comments
- 02:14 Delegate a task and collaborating
- 03:17 Marking a delegated task complete and reactivating
- 03:42 Automated email follow-up
- 04:03 Tickle email settings and options
- 06:28 Task Tickles and Follow-up Tickle differences and email address
- 07:20 Convert an email into a task by replying to an email
- 07:35 Using an email client other than GMAIL
- 07:55 Delegating a task to someone else when replying to an email
- 08:17 Creating a task by composing a new email
- 08:35 Delegating a task by composing a new email
- 08:49 Create a task by replying to an email and including file attachments
- 09:18 Campaign page overview and options
- 10:24 Setting up your signature and adding additional email accounts
- 10:35 Gmail extension tools and options
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.