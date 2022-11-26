Light At The End of The Tunnel 7

Be sure to watch the videos before this one on my channel.I had to hunt for the next set of videos. Rumble deleted several from this series. Why? Who or what are they trying to protect? If this is just a conspiracy theory, why pull the videos? 🙏Blessings Help Keep Me Online and In Your Feed🙏

A lot happened in the year 2020, so much so that it was hard to ingest all the information that flashed across our computer & television screens on a minute by minute basis. It was non-stop talk about topics such as the up coming election, George Floyd, " The Summer of Love" but the biggest topic of the year was what President Trump refered to as the "China Virus" otherwise known as " The Corona Virus" or " Covid-19"

While most saw a reality that was spoon fed to them and shoved down their throats by the "Fake News Media" others decided to find information going in a different direction and researching beyond what the pretty talking heads on tv were telling them.

It was almost as if the world in 2020 was living in 2 different timelines & those lines collided only some could sense it & other's had not even a clue.

In this video I tried to be as accurate as possible with the information I had, I'm not saying all is 100% spot on, but what if even some of it were remotely true?

Is this a conspiracy or a conspiracy theory?

As always use discernment, research for yourself & draw your own conclusion.

Disclaimer: Lewis Arthur does not agree with some research in this series of videos. To get updated information from Lewis himself ( the clips of him are from 2017 ) visit him on Telegram @borderwarsaz

They are still out documenting the trafficking after all these years.

There are old Q drops featured in this video. You may love Q or hate Q, to me it was just part of the bigger puzzle.

Read everything, believe nothing, in the end a pattern will appear. .

The soundtrack is just a soundtrack no more, no less.

Some topics may have been debunked by now & you are welcome to debunk what you can.

