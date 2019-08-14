© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Push White Supremacy Fears Ahead Of 2020 Campaign Cycle - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • August 14, 2019
Will Johnson fills in for Owen Shroyer on Tuesday's edition of the War Room where he asks callers about developments in the Epstein case. An ex-inmate calls in and discusses security guard protocols and how difficult it would be for Epstein to commit suicide. That's The Point with Brandon also comes on to discuss the story behind the viral Chris Cuomo clip he uploaded to his Youtube channel. Finally, Harrison Smith joins the show to talk white supremacy in America and much more...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.