Reclaim Your Divine Right to Be Self-Ruling

Guy Finley
Published 16 hours ago

Nothing in the universe has the power to trap and hold the human mind in captivity other than the prison it builds for itself as it struggles to escape a dark world it has dreamed into existence...a self-created cage whose bars are the stuff of imagination.

Join Guy Finley every Saturday at 8:00am Pacific Time for a FREE LIVE 30-minute talk plus open Q&A on InsightTimer. Learn more at 

https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

https://linktr.ee/guyfinley





freedomwisdomtruthlifepsychologydivinity

