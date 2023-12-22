Reclaim Your Divine Right to Be Self-Ruling

Nothing in the universe has the power to trap and hold the human mind in captivity other than the prison it builds for itself as it struggles to escape a dark world it has dreamed into existence...a self-created cage whose bars are the stuff of imagination.

