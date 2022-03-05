© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Listen carefully to what Col. Doug Macgregor says!
Follow
3
Share
Report
624 views • March 05, 2022
Listen carefully to what Col. Doug Macgregor says. His assessment of the military realities and Putin's intentions is very astute, and if those running the U.S. and the E.U. were sane they would follow his advice. But the actions they are taking right now tells us they have something else in mind (all out economic and proxy warfare). They are already provoking Russia on multiple fronts. They are practically begging Putin to cut energy and grain supplies to Europe. Oh and did you know that a large percentage of the world's fertilizer is produced using a process that relies heavily natural gas and strips hydrogen atoms directly from fossil fuels?. Reliance on the Haber Bosch method means that this energy shock will exacerbate food shortages more than most expect. Could those running the EU really be this stupid? It stretches credulity.
Via
@StormCloudsGathering
Via
@StormCloudsGathering
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.