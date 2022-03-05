Listen carefully to what Col. Doug Macgregor says. His assessment of the military realities and Putin's intentions is very astute, and if those running the U.S. and the E.U. were sane they would follow his advice. But the actions they are taking right now tells us they have something else in mind (all out economic and proxy warfare). They are already provoking Russia on multiple fronts. They are practically begging Putin to cut energy and grain supplies to Europe. Oh and did you know that a large percentage of the world's fertilizer is produced using a process that relies heavily natural gas and strips hydrogen atoms directly from fossil fuels?. Reliance on the Haber Bosch method means that this energy shock will exacerbate food shortages more than most expect. Could those running the EU really be this stupid? It stretches credulity.



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