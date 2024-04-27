The medical mafia has been buying the "medical concensus" - on Infowars (WIth subtitles)

Dr Judy Mikovits: It was so brilliant in the film last night. Because nowhere in that film, is there an anti-Vaxxer, scientist of any kind, especially not me. So you can't say Bobby Kennedy is an anti-Vaxxer! He's environmental safety. He's true wellness and health, in keeping water, air, and soil. So if your idea isn't among the consensus, no matter how much data you have, or the papers aren't published, and if you don't publish, you perish. It's just, and Fauci set up that whole system in the 90s right after 1993.

Alex Jones: It seems like the Harvard mafia is running

Dr Judy Mikovits: Columbia, but that's what we show...

Alex Jones: Harvard, Columbia, Yale, who's the top? Harvard? Columbia?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Columbia, Yale, to all the places Tony Fauci, Georgetown GW, where he's going and giving consensus speech, because that's, that's a cult!

Kent Heckenlively: In "Presidential takedown," what I uncovered is that, every year, that NIH gives out $30 billion in grants to scientists...

Infowars - 06/04/2023

