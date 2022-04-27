Libs Lose It

Ending Censorship* One of the left’s most prominent pillars of control has come crashing down.* Libs are in a full-blown panic.* This is the left coming out of the closet: they are power-hungry control freaks.* Now that power is gone — and the left is going to do anything they can to get it back.* Do you think they’re going down without a fight?* Expect to see more coordinated attacks against Musk.* With two big elections coming up, Dems need a new way to stifle freedom and take control.Editor’s Note* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.* Suppose his role here is not to fix tw*tter and resurrect it as a social media platform.* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?The full version of this segment is linked below.Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022