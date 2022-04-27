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Libs Lose It
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359 views • April 27, 2022
Ending Censorship
* One of the left’s most prominent pillars of control has come crashing down.
* Libs are in a full-blown panic.
* This is the left coming out of the closet: they are power-hungry control freaks.
* Now that power is gone — and the left is going to do anything they can to get it back.
* Do you think they’re going down without a fight?
* Expect to see more coordinated attacks against Musk.
* With two big elections coming up, Dems need a new way to stifle freedom and take control.
Editor’s Note
* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.
* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.
* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.
* Suppose his role here is not to fix tw*tter and resurrect it as a social media platform.
* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).
* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.
* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.
* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207621001
* One of the left’s most prominent pillars of control has come crashing down.
* Libs are in a full-blown panic.
* This is the left coming out of the closet: they are power-hungry control freaks.
* Now that power is gone — and the left is going to do anything they can to get it back.
* Do you think they’re going down without a fight?
* Expect to see more coordinated attacks against Musk.
* With two big elections coming up, Dems need a new way to stifle freedom and take control.
Editor’s Note
* Elon Musk is known for his vision and resourcefulness.
* However he is not known for things like operational expertise, profitability, hitting production targets etc.
* I’m not being critical; just assessing the situation.
* Suppose his role here is not to fix tw*tter and resurrect it as a social media platform.
* Instead, his role might be to dissect the monster (or serve as spokesman for a team that does).
* That could get sporty — and bring new meaning to data forensics.
* Musk’s companies have been financed with huge subsidies of taxpayer $.
* So maybe now he’s working out some karma by paying it forward?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305207621001
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