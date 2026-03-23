[Intro]

(Heavy, rhythmic percussion)

(Spoken, low voice)

"I Donut Believe."

"Watch the demonstration."



[Verse 1]

The vacuum’s gone, the pouch is torn

Under a hundred degrees, the heat is born

Industry standards, they start to fray

But we don’t turn the power away

They said it’s decomposing, said it’s gonna blow

But there’s a secret that they don’t know

Take that damaged cell, put it on the line

Cycle it again, it’s doing just fine



[Chorus]

It fails gracefully, no fire in the sky

While the lithium cells say their last goodbye

Just an error message, staying cool and calm

Solid state power, it’s a safety bomb

Donut Battery, yeah, it’s built to last

Leaving the danger in the lithium past



[Verse 2]

Report from Finland, the VTT

Government tested for the world to see

Oxygen’s leaking, the adhesives fail

But the active material is the holy grail

Lithium liquid would be a catastrophic flame

But the Donut cell doesn't play that game

Fifty fast cycles at a five-C rate

Watch the capacity stabilize the fate



[Bridge]

(Rhythm intensifies)

One-C charge, keep it in the flow

Five-C speed, watch the power grow

Twenty percent thicker, capacity’s down

But there isn’t a spark in this whole town

No temperature spikes, no runaway heat

Just a broken pouch that won't retreat!



[Guitar Solo - Aggressive and High Energy]



[Chorus]

It fails gracefully, no fire in the sky

While the lithium cells say their last goodbye

Just an error message, staying cool and calm

Solid state power, it’s a safety bomb

Donut Battery, yeah, it’s built to last

Leaving the danger in the lithium past



[Outro]

(Slow down, heavy bass)

Real world safety.

The full report is live.

I Donut Believe.

See you next time.

(Fade out with digital static)

