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🎵Donut Solid-State Battery Safety Test | I Donut Believe (Pt.5)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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[Intro]
(Heavy, rhythmic percussion)
(Spoken, low voice)
"I Donut Believe."
"Watch the demonstration."

[Verse 1]
The vacuum’s gone, the pouch is torn
Under a hundred degrees, the heat is born
Industry standards, they start to fray
But we don’t turn the power away
They said it’s decomposing, said it’s gonna blow
But there’s a secret that they don’t know
Take that damaged cell, put it on the line
Cycle it again, it’s doing just fine

[Chorus]
It fails gracefully, no fire in the sky
While the lithium cells say their last goodbye
Just an error message, staying cool and calm
Solid state power, it’s a safety bomb
Donut Battery, yeah, it’s built to last
Leaving the danger in the lithium past

[Verse 2]
Report from Finland, the VTT
Government tested for the world to see
Oxygen’s leaking, the adhesives fail
But the active material is the holy grail
Lithium liquid would be a catastrophic flame
But the Donut cell doesn't play that game
Fifty fast cycles at a five-C rate
Watch the capacity stabilize the fate

[Bridge]
(Rhythm intensifies)
One-C charge, keep it in the flow
Five-C speed, watch the power grow
Twenty percent thicker, capacity’s down
But there isn’t a spark in this whole town
No temperature spikes, no runaway heat
Just a broken pouch that won't retreat!

[Guitar Solo - Aggressive and High Energy]

[Chorus]
It fails gracefully, no fire in the sky
While the lithium cells say their last goodbye
Just an error message, staying cool and calm
Solid state power, it’s a safety bomb
Donut Battery, yeah, it’s built to last
Leaving the danger in the lithium past

[Outro]
(Slow down, heavy bass)
Real world safety.
The full report is live.
I Donut Believe.
See you next time.
(Fade out with digital static)

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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