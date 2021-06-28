© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your 5G Radiation Prison
Follow
1
Share
Report
396 views • June 28, 2021
If the Vaxxines don't get you, the 5G will.
The Corporate Globalist War on Humanity continues with its multi-dimensional attacks on Humanity. The Network of Corporate Control plan to restrict the general population into City Prison Zones while they build a new high tech world for themselves.
All to be done on your slave taxes as they confiscate; all public owned land, buildings, property, roads, parks, beaches, housing estates, farms, factories.
You will own nothing & be miserable as fuck.
Thanks to Radwin & Raytheon for the use of their advertising videos.
The Corporate Globalist War on Humanity continues with its multi-dimensional attacks on Humanity. The Network of Corporate Control plan to restrict the general population into City Prison Zones while they build a new high tech world for themselves.
All to be done on your slave taxes as they confiscate; all public owned land, buildings, property, roads, parks, beaches, housing estates, farms, factories.
You will own nothing & be miserable as fuck.
Thanks to Radwin & Raytheon for the use of their advertising videos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.