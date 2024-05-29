Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
May 28, 2024
Ukraine drones hit a radar of Russia for the second time, and it’s believed they are attempting to shoot down a third. It’s clear that NATO is setting the stage for a decapitation nuclear attack against Russia. Finally, we see that a Polish Official claims the U.S. told Russia it would strike Russian targets in Ukraine if Putin used Nuclear Weapons.
00:00 - Intro
02:43 - NATO Preparing for Nuclear Attack
06:20 - Second Warning Radar hit in Russia
10:38 - Fall of America
12:10 - November Election
13:48 - Chris & Leslie Headlines
14:57 - U.S. to Strike Russia
17:16 - Trump Behind Bars Preparations
18:51 - Stan’s Books
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4y53r8-war-nato-preparing-to-attack-russia-05282024.html
