Military-Style Radio Manpacks for Civilians - Part I
The Tech Prepper
Published 16 hours ago |

Join me as I share with you my experience building military-style manpacks for civilian use. We'll talk about the what, why and how of building military-style manpacks for civilians. If you're a comms prepper, this one's for you.


preppermilitaryshtfoffgridgeartacticalamateur radioham radiocommstacticoolyaesuthetechpreppermanpackmilitary radioarmoloqpack framesprotective cageprotective framescivilian manpackftm-6000

