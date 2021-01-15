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WHO WILL BE JOE BIDEN’S SECRETARY OF THOUGHT? MIRROR
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80 views • January 15, 2021
Jan 14, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the conspiracy to censor and criminalize Old America, and empower ministers of truth to persecute those who disagree with medical tyranny, cannibalism, and the devil’s rolodex of isms. We also address the announcement of a global vaccination passport, the promised persecution of Trump supporters, and the coming war against Bitcoin. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/14/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/submit-and-conform-who-will-be-joe-biden-s-secretary-of-thought
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the conspiracy to censor and criminalize Old America, and empower ministers of truth to persecute those who disagree with medical tyranny, cannibalism, and the devil’s rolodex of isms. We also address the announcement of a global vaccination passport, the promised persecution of Trump supporters, and the coming war against Bitcoin. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/14/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/submit-and-conform-who-will-be-joe-biden-s-secretary-of-thought
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