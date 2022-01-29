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Embalmers Discover Horror: Dr. Ruby Exclusive: Arteries Filled With Rubbery Clots
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131 views • January 29, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby discusses her horrific finding that she found out through speaking with embalmers- white, rubbery blood-clots clogging up the veins of the jabbed.
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Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: https://linktr.ee/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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