My Brutal Divorce from HELL!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
50 views • 3 days ago

Wednesday Night Live 7 May 2025


This episode addresses modern technology's inefficiencies, the philosophical foundations of relationships, and AI's impact on education. I share insights from my interview with Keith Knight about nurturing connections and discuss themes from my novel "The Future," which tackles child welfare in a speculative society. We critique the reliance on AI tools in education and the manipulation of narratives in politics, emphasizing the need for authentic storytelling. Personal reflections on entrepreneurship highlight the importance of delivering real value to customers, while I engage with listeners on these pressing issues in contemporary life.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

educationevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxrelationshipslivestreammodern technologyentrepreneurshipchild welfareai impactinefficienciesspeculative societyauthentic storytellingcustomer value
