My Brutal Divorce from HELL!

Wednesday Night Live 7 May 2025





This episode addresses modern technology's inefficiencies, the philosophical foundations of relationships, and AI's impact on education. I share insights from my interview with Keith Knight about nurturing connections and discuss themes from my novel "The Future," which tackles child welfare in a speculative society. We critique the reliance on AI tools in education and the manipulation of narratives in politics, emphasizing the need for authentic storytelling. Personal reflections on entrepreneurship highlight the importance of delivering real value to customers, while I engage with listeners on these pressing issues in contemporary life.





