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Sunday Sermon! Kingdom Voting Sermon Series, Message 1 The Concept of Kingdom Voting.
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11 views • September 28, 2020
Every Sunday we'll bring you a message of faith to help bring you closer to God. God Bless!
Watch as Pastor Tony Evans answers the loaded question "How Should A Christian Vote?"
Always Ready!
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Watch as Pastor Tony Evans answers the loaded question "How Should A Christian Vote?"
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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