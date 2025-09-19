BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Vs Carroll - Hochul Endorses Communist - Trumps Crime Crackdown
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
5 views • 1 day ago

E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump is not credible


Sexual assault is horrific criminal behavior, and allegations should always be taken seriously.


Yet while legitimate instances of harassment or abuse can absolutely ruin the life of the victim, so too can false claims severely harm the falsely accused. When it comes to liberal columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claims against President Trump, it’s difficult to separate the real from the fiction — especially given the timeline.


https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/392701/e-jean-carrolls-lawsuit-against-trump-is-not-credible/



15 Facts About E. Jean Carroll’s Allegations Against Trump the Media Don’t Want You to Know


E. Jean Carroll’s second defamation lawsuit closed on Friday as a New York jury determined that former President Donald Trump owes her $83.3 million for defaming her in 2019. However, what has continually fallen under the radar is the fact that there are serious concerns with the woman’s entire story. Yet, she was awarded tens of millions of dollars.


https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2024/01/27/15-facts-about-e-jean-carrolls-allegations-against-trump-media-dont-want-you-know/



New York Gov. Hochul Endorses the Communist for NYC Mayor


New York Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Queens Assemblyman communist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor in an op-ed published by The New York Times.


Democrats are communists now, completely on board with the Red-Green Alliance.


https://www.independentsentinel.com/new-york-gov-hochul-endorses-the-communist-for-nyc-mayor/



Trump’s Crime Crackdown Is Working, But America Needs Long-Term Solutions


As successful as the president’s National Guard experiment has been at cracking down on crime in D.C., the debate over whether the White House has the power to deploy troops to other cities rages on. On Tuesday, Democrats erupted at the news that Donald Trump was ready to expand the Guard’s presence beyond the District and Los Angeles. Hinting that the city would be more cooperative than, say, Chicago, the president told reporters, “[We’re] working it out with the governor of a certain state [who] would love us to be there…” But some people can’t help but wonder: is militarizing the country really the solution?


https://encountertoday.com/blog/2025/09/14/trumps-crime-crackdown-is-working-but-america-needs-long-term-solutions/



Dramatic footage shows US strike that obliterated ‘drug-carrying boat’ off Venezuela, killing 11 Tren de Aragua ‘narcoterrorists’


President Trump shared dramatic footage of the US military obliterating a boat carrying drugs and Tren de Aragua gangbangers off the coast of Venezuela on Tuesday.


The video showed the small boat being blown out of international waters and exploding into flames after it was struck by a single missile, killing all aboard.


https://nypost.com/2025/09/02/world-news/footage-shows-us-strike-that-obliterated-drug-carrying-boat-off-venezuela-killing-11-tda-narcoterrorists/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
