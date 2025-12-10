Who were "The Chosen" according to Jesus? "The Chosen" were "The Elect" who were taken up by the angels 2000 years ago when the Son of Man returned in the clouds.

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophedn-20

For more proof the "Rapture" took place 2000 years ago, see my other video: https://www.brighteon.com/b5ce2c4a-696d-4317-bc05-fdc4d282d156