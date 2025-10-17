Behind the Medical Curtain - Dr. Robert Malone - Freedom Alive® Ep164

Dr. Robert Malone is the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, among other patents in the fields of gene delivery and vaccines. Dr. Malone is also medical advisor to Make America Health Again Action and Co-Chair of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Yet, when he started speaking out about the safety issues of the COVID shots and early treatment for COVID-19, government, media, and big tech have done everything in their power to censor and threaten him. On this episode, Dr. Malone shares what is really happening behind the medical curtain and why we should be concerned.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Oct 19, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm