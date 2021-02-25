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YouTube Takes Down New Trump Interview; Beijing Pressing Biden to Drop Trump Policies | NTD
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1560 views • February 25, 2021
00:00 YouTube Takes Down Latest Trump Interview
Google is taking another swing at Trump. YouTube has removed a newly recorded 'interview with Trump' from its platform.
01:27 FCC: Dems’ Effort to Censor Speech ‘Chilling’
Two House Democrats are asking cable providers what they have done to combat so-called misinformation surrounding the 2020 election. The FCC commissioner calls this an attempt to stifle free speech.
03:43 Beijing Pressing Biden to Drop Trump Policies
Within just 24 hours, three top Chinese diplomats—warned the Biden administration about the 'red lines' that it can’t cross.
Google is taking another swing at Trump. YouTube has removed a newly recorded 'interview with Trump' from its platform.
01:27 FCC: Dems’ Effort to Censor Speech ‘Chilling’
Two House Democrats are asking cable providers what they have done to combat so-called misinformation surrounding the 2020 election. The FCC commissioner calls this an attempt to stifle free speech.
03:43 Beijing Pressing Biden to Drop Trump Policies
Within just 24 hours, three top Chinese diplomats—warned the Biden administration about the 'red lines' that it can’t cross.
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