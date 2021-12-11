Here's Why Most of the Jabbed Will Die Early*

Dec 11, 2021Courtesy of Dr Vernon ColemanThe covid-19 jabs cause numerous short-term problems, but what are the long-term risks? Having studied the evidence, international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, believes the jabbed will be lucky to last five years. He explains why. And will the covid jabs affect the children of the jabbed?🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥Dr. Vernon Coleman is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetodayIt's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.*mirror