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Experts raise concerns that EU weapons supplies to Ukraine will only fuel conflict
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130 views • April 23, 2022
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Joining the US weaponry agenda, several EU states have agreed to supply heavy artillery to Ukraine – which contradicts a few of the bloc’s core documents, such as the EU founding treaty.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xiol-experts-raise-concerns-that-eu-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-will-only-fuel-c.html
Joining the US weaponry agenda, several EU states have agreed to supply heavy artillery to Ukraine – which contradicts a few of the bloc’s core documents, such as the EU founding treaty.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11xiol-experts-raise-concerns-that-eu-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-will-only-fuel-c.html
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