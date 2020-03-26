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Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse - ITNJ
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40 views • March 26, 2020
Μετά από δύο χρόνια σχεδιασμού ο οργανισμός ITNJ συνεδριάζει με την πρώτη πραγματικά ανεξάρτητη Δικαστική Επιτροπή με θέμα την διακίνηση ανθρώπων και την σεξουαλική κακοποίηση παιδιών.
Έχουμε μαζέψει ένα τεράστιο όγκο πληροφοριών και τώρα αυτές οι πληροφορίες διαβάζονται από χιλιάδες ανθρώπους...πρέπει να φθασει η πληροφορία σε εκατομμύρια.
Οπότε βοηθήστε να μοιραστεί αυτή η καμπάνια στα blog σας,τα γκρούπ και ανάλογές διαδικτυακές πλατφόρμές!
Όλα αυτά συνέβησαν από τότε που ανέλαβε ο Ντόναλντ Τράμπ.
After two years of planning the ITNJ is seating the first truly independent Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse.
We have garnered tremendous international political and diplomatic advocacy and are currently reaching thousands.......we need to reach millions!
So PLEASE HELP and SHARE this campaign to your blog pages, networking groups and relevant social media platforms!
All of this possible after President Trump took office.
Έχουμε μαζέψει ένα τεράστιο όγκο πληροφοριών και τώρα αυτές οι πληροφορίες διαβάζονται από χιλιάδες ανθρώπους...πρέπει να φθασει η πληροφορία σε εκατομμύρια.
Οπότε βοηθήστε να μοιραστεί αυτή η καμπάνια στα blog σας,τα γκρούπ και ανάλογές διαδικτυακές πλατφόρμές!
Όλα αυτά συνέβησαν από τότε που ανέλαβε ο Ντόναλντ Τράμπ.
After two years of planning the ITNJ is seating the first truly independent Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse.
We have garnered tremendous international political and diplomatic advocacy and are currently reaching thousands.......we need to reach millions!
So PLEASE HELP and SHARE this campaign to your blog pages, networking groups and relevant social media platforms!
All of this possible after President Trump took office.
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